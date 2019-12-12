PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy and two other people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred at Broughton Beach in June.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said an indictment charges Michael Annello Perkins with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and riot.
The indictment also charges Fernando Gonzales, 44, and Tremayne Coleman, 19, with riot and third-degree assault.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on June 12 at Broughton Beach.
Police responded to the beach and found an individual performing CPR on Samuel Fast Buffalo Horse, 27.
Fast Buffalo Horse was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video obtained by FOX 12 shows the moments leading up to the shooting. The video shows a fight that breaks out between a few people, but it grows, with dozens jumping in.
The district attorney's office said the indictment alleges that Gonzales and Coleman "unlawfully, while being aided by another person, caused physical injury to Fast Buffalo Horse; and that by participating with five or more other people, they, along with Perkins, engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby created a grave risk of causing public alarm; and that Perkins unlawfully possessed a firearm and intentionally used it to cause the death of Fast Buffalo Horse."
According to the district attorney's office, Gonzales and Coleman were arrested on Dec. 11 at a home in the 9900 block of Southeast Yukon Street. Both are scheduled to make their first court appearance Thursday morning.
The district attorney's office said Perkins is currently in the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority. He will be arraigned at a later date.
A booking photo for Perkins is not available at this time.
Anyone who has not already talked with Portland police about the shooting is asked to contact PPB Homicide Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov or PPB Homicide Detective Vincent Cui at (503) 823-0049 or Vincent.cui@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
