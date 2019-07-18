PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was indicted for causing the death of two sisters in southeast Portland.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said they filled an 11-count indictment against 20-year-old Antonio Montgomery for recklessly causing the death of Charlene Hauth and Robin Macready.
The indictment charges Montgomery with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, five counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver, two counts of third-degree assault, one count of recklessly endangering another person and one count of criminal trespass.
This investigation started when Portland police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Upon arrival, law enforcement located Hauth dead at the scene. Macready was transported to the hospital with critical injuries but died as a result of her injuries, according to court documents.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Montgomery was driving a BMW SUV. Near the intersection of Southeast 171st Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard, he crashed into another vehicle. After the crash, Montgomery continued driving at a high rate of speed on Southeast Powell Boulevard and crashed into the vehicle being driven by Macready after running a red light, according to court documents.
Montgomery then fled the scene. Authorities later determined that Montgomery had entered a residence and was found by the occupants hiding in the shower, according to court documents. Police later located Montgomery at a nearby residence and took him into custody.
According to the indictment, on July 8, 2019, Montgomery unlawfully and recklessly caused the death of Hauth and Macready; he failed to perform the duties of a driver; he unlawfully and recklessly created a substantial risk of serious physical injury and he unlawfully and knowingly entered and remained inside a residence.
Montgomery was arraigned on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.