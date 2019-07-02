PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested and indicted on 14 charges in connection with a shooting that happened in a shopping center parking lot in May.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Nyshaun Edwards is facing charges of two counts of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of attempted murder, eight counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of possession of a loaded firearm in public, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from a shooting that happened on May 3.
Officers responded to the report of shots fired at 10010 Northeast Halsey Street. When officers arrived, they located a crime scene in the parking lot of the Gateway Center Plaza.
According to police, several parked vehicles were damaged. No injuries were reported.
Police said witnesses reported seeing multiple males, at least one armed with a gun, running after another group of males.
The district attorney's office said Edwards was arrested by officers on June 24. He was placed in the custody of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on an unrelated arrest warrant.
Edwards is scheduled to be arraigned on the 14-count indictment on Tuesday.
The indictment accuses Edwards of "unlawfully and intentionally attempting to cause the death of one person while having attempted to cause the death of a second person during the same criminal episode while using a firearm."
The indictment also alleges that he "unlawfully and intentionally used and carried a handgun and that he intentionally discharged that firearm within city limits at least six times" during the shooting.
