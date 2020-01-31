PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man is accused of committing three separate rapes dating back to 2016, and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office is working to determine if there are more victims.
Rafael Gustavo Alcon-Ayala is facing charges of five counts of first-degree rape and one count of strangulation.
The district attorney's office said an indictment alleges Alcon-Ayala "did unlawfully and knowingly engage in sexual intercourse on three separate occasions when the victims were incapable of consent either by reason of physical helplessness or mental incapacitation."
The indictment also alleges that Alcon-Ayala unlawfully and knowingly impeded the normal breathing and blood circulation of one of the victims.
The alleged incidents occurred on July 28, 2016, Dec. 2, 2017, and July 2, 2019 in Multnomah County.
Law enforcement and the district attorney's office are working to determine whether there are additional victims.
Anyone with information on Alcon-Ayala is asked to contact Portland Police Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871 or via email at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.
Why is our government so soft on criminals who commit heinous crimes against other human beings. A sub-human such as this thing, needs to be exterminated.
Illegal alien sex offenders often come HERE to escape prosecution in their home countries. And with sanctuary policies in place to keep them from being deported, let alone discovered, they are given a blank check to reek havoc on innocent lives HERE.
Folks, are you NOW ready to STOP voting Democrat and insist on voter ID, as if Kate Brown's economic WMD in cap & trade and CAT tax weren't enough? Are you looking forward to paying tolls on roads you've already paid for and seeing the co$t of doing business go up?
The Democrats and some complicit RINOs are the ones who have endangered YOUR safety, YOUR economic future, and that of your loved ones with their lawlessness, greed, and deceit. As for public safety, illegal immigration is NOT a "race". Enforcing the rule of law is NOT "racism". Lawlessness does NOT = "compassion".
Just ask this miscreant's victims and their families.
Expecting to be deleted by a SJW reporter or intern in 3...2...1...
