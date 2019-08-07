PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a woman in southwest Portland last month has been indicted on several charges, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Rafael Balbuena Sonanes was arrested on July 13 and charged with harassment and third-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned on those charges on July 15.
The district attorney's office said a secret indictment was filed with the court on Aug. 1, and Sonanes appeared in court Tuesday to be arraigned on the indictment.
The indictment charges Sonanes with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree kidnapping.
The district attorney's office said the charges stem from an incident that happened on July 13 in the 700 block of Southwest 6th Avenue.
According to the district attorney's office, the indictment alleges that Sonanes "unlawfully and knowingly, by means of forcible compulsion, subject an adult female to sexual contact and that he unlawfully and knowingly, without consent or legal authority, took her from one place to another with the intent to interfere substantially with her personal liberty."
The crime appears to be stranger-on-stranger, according to the district attorney's office.
No other details have been released at this time.
Sonanes has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail and his bail is set at $50,000.
(1) comment
welcome to America
