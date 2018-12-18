PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man near Portland State University in 2017 pleaded guilty Tuesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said.
Nicholas Hannan pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault in connection with the death of 21-year-old Diego Tejeda-Manzo.
Tejeda-Manzo was killed on Nov. 7, 2017. Police found him lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Southwest Park Avenue after responding to reports of a disturbance and shooting.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Officer determined Tejeda-Manzo died of homicidal violence.
Police arrested Hannan and 27-year-old David Michael Brown in connection with the shooting.
According to the district attorney's office, Hannan and Brown confronted Tejeda-Manzo outside a Subway, located at 1717 SW Park Avenue. During the altercation, Hannan attacked Tejeda-Manzo and fired multiple rounds from a handgun.
The district attorney's office said detectives learned that Tejeda-Manzo was armed and shot back at Hannan. Hannan suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Hannan will be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2019 and will receive 15 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.
Brown is being charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.
