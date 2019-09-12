PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old is accused of attempting to murder a man in northeast Portland on Thursday.
The Multnomah County District’s Office announced the filing of a four-count charging document against 24-year-old Rondre Wells who is accused of attempting to murder a man at the Glass House Tavern.
Wells was found and arrested in Ada County, Idaho. on Sept. 11 and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Wells is charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm, one count of first-degree assault with a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm enhancement and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm enhancement.
Portland police responded to the Glass House Tavern in the 9700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Aug. 9 around 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence of gunfire.
Before police arrived, the shooting victim had been transported from the scene in a private vehicle to an area hospital, according to court documents.
Due to the severity of the injuries, the man was transported by paramedics to a Level I trauma center.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that a fight, involving approximately three people, occurred inside the establishment and that the shooting occurred just outside the front door, according to court documents.
Multiple firearms were recovered as part of this investigation, according to court documents.
The victim told police that he had been shot once in the right side of his chest, according to court documents.
