MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a woman in Bridal Veil last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said 62-year-old Douglas Braaten pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse on March 22.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on March 6, 2018.
The district attorney's office said the victim was eating food at around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 7-Eleven on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue when Braaten honked his horn at her. The victim went over to Braaten's vehicle and spoke with him.
According to the district attorney's office, the victim asked for a ride to a location in Portland, but instead of going to the agreed upon location, Braaten drove past the victim's exit and continued eastbound on I-84 into the Columbia River Gorge.
The victim was able to discreetly use her phone and texted 911 saying, "I need help, I'm being kidnapped."
Braaten took the Bridal Veil exit and pulled into a gravel parking lot where, according to the district attorney's office, he began making threatening statements.
Deputies used GPS to track the victim’s cell phone to the Bridal Veil area.
According to the district attorney's office, as the victim was being sexually abused, she saw emergency lights and was able to honk the vehicle's horn.
The district attorney's office said deputies located Braaten's vehicle and found the victim crying and saw that her pants were pulled down.
FOX 12 spoke with the victim last year who said that she will try to heal and forget what happened.
"I feel like a part of me got taken away. He took it, I'm never getting that piece back," she said.
Along with his 10-year sentence, Braaten will have to register as a sex offender.
