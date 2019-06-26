PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old suspect is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting in Gresham in 2018.
Nyshawn Edwards was arrested Monday in southeast Portland. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder with a firearm, attempted assault with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation began the evening of Sept. 14, 2018. Police responded to Northeast 188th Avenue and Glisan Street and found multiple shell casings. Further investigation led to the discovery of three homes and a business with gunfire damage.
People were inside the three homes at the time, according to investigators.
Edwards was initially arrested that night, along with a second suspect. Edwards was 18 years old at the time.
A Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office spokesman said further investigation was needed into the attempted murder charge, leading to this week’s charging document.
According to the charging document, Edwards unlawfully and intentionally attempted to cause the death of another person and he attempted to intentionally cause serious physical injury to another person while using a firearm.
No further details have been released regarding the investigation.
The East Metro Gang Enforcement Team is continuing to investigate the case.
