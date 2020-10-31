PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old man was charged with the death of an infant who died of suspected abuse, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
On Saturday, Isaiah Hill was arraigned on a superseding indictment that now charges him with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of criminal mistreatment in connection to the death of eight-month-old Milo Raney-Hill.
The investigation began Oct. 10 when paramedics responded to Hill’s home in Southwest Portland to find the baby having difficulty breathing and was having seizures, according to court documents.
According to court documents, doctors said Milo “suffered profuse brain injury” and is “neurologically devastated.”
Hill ultimately admitted that he shook, squeezed and then “dropped” Milo on a bed then walked away but then noticed Milo was seizing, according to court documents. He waited about 20-30 minutes before calling the child’s mother who then called 911.
The DA’s office learned about the infant’s death on Oct. 20 which resulted in the grand jury being presented with additional evidence to consider homicide-related offenses.
No additional information is available at this time.
