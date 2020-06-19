MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two separate bias crimes were filed on Friday at the Multnomah County Circuit Court, according the district attorney’s office.
On June 11, Portland police responded to reports of a disturbance at a nursing home in the 700 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue, according to court documents.
During the investigation, officers learned James Keller had intentionally crashed his motorized wheelchair into a woman siting in a wheelchair, court documents state. Witness told officers that another resident had told him to slow down, and according to court documents, Keller yelled threats, stood up and charged the man while using homophobic hate speech and threatening additional violence towards him.
Officers also recovered a knife from underneath the seat from Keller's motorized chair.
Keller was charged with one count of second-degree bias crime, reckless endangering another, harassment and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
On June 18, Oregon Health and Science University Department of Public Safety responded to the pharmacy after receiving a panic alarm notification, according to court documents.
When officers arrived, they say they found Robert Creech following an African American man while yelling racial hate speech. Despite being detained, he continued to use hate speech and said it was a “disgrace” that officers believed the victim, according to the attorney's office.
Officers spoke with the OHSU employee who said Creech had came to the pharmacy in the morning and demanded that his prescription to be filled, court documents said. The employee, who was African American, reportedly said Creech made threats if his prescription wasn’t quickly filled. Creech then left the area.
A few hours later Creech returned, confronted the same employee and began yelling hate speech, court documents said. He then yelled and threatened another African American man who was in the area, according to court documents.
Creech was charged with one count of second-degree bias crime, disorderly conduct, and second-degree criminal trespass.
No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time pursuant to the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.