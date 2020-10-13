PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men have been charged with committing theft during a riot in downtown Portland in May, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Richard Cavanaugh and Shane Anderson are both charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
On May 30, police responded to a business called "BAIT," located at 818 Southwest Broadway. Citing court documents, the district attorney's office said the business was closed but police found the windows smashed out and saw several people inside grabbing merchandise.
Officers entered the store and found Cavanaugh trying to leave with store merchandise, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said police also identified Anderson as another suspect that was inside the store committing theft.
No further information has been released at this time.
The district attorney's office said law enforcement continues to investigate other instances of looting that occurred in downtown Portland on May 29 and May 30.
