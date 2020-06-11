MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men are facing bias crime charges in two separate cases involving TriMet employees, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The first case is against Charles Eugene Berndeck. He is facing second-degree bias crime, harassment, and two counts of interfering with public transportation.
The district attorney's office said the victim is African American and employed as a TriMet operator.
Referencing court documents, the district attorney's office says on March 16, the victim ended his bus route in downtown Portland and announced that all passengers needed to leave the bus. Berndeck attempted to exit but the rear door was locked. He then moved to the front of the bus and tried opening the door, but did so in the wrong direction.
The victim unlocked the rear exit and told Berndeck to leave using the back door.
Berndeck then spit a large amount of saliva in the victim's face, according the district attorney's office. Some of the saliva reportedly entered the victim's mouth.
The district attorney's office said Berndeck began using racial hate speech toward the victim as he walked to the back of the bus.
When the victim tried to exit the bus, Berndeck headed back toward the victim and "postured as if he was going to spit in the victim's face again," the district attorney's office said, referencing court documents.
The district attorney's office said Berndeck is currently in custody at the Oregon State Correctional Institution on an unrelated matter.
The second case was filed against Thomas David Delong. He is being charged with first-degree bias crime, menacing, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
The district attorney's office said the victim in this case is African American and employed as a TriMet supervisor.
The incident occurred on May 26 at the Barbur Transit Center.
Referencing court documents, the district attorney's office said the victim stated he saw a TriMet bus leaving the area with a person, later identified as Delong, hitting the side of the bus.
Delong then began screaming and running toward the victim using racial hate speech, according to the district attorney's office.
The victim reported that Delong approached with his hands clenched into fists and swinging them in a windmill form, the district attorney's office said.
In response, the victim raised his hands above his head with his palms facing Delong and pleaded for him to stop.
The district attorney's office said Delong refused to stop and the victim ran away, but was chased.
The victim was able to get inside his car, lock the doors and call police.
According to the district attorney's office, Delong is not in custody and an active arrest warrant has been filed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
So how many counts of "interfering with public transportation" will be filed against actufa (actual fascists) for blocking I-84 the other day?
