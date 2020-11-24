MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced that a fourth person has been arrested in an ongoing human sex trafficking investigation that began last year.
The district attorney's office said an investigation began in 2019 when the Portland Police Bureau's Human Trafficking Unit learned about a minor being sold for sex.
During the investigation, detectives identified four suspects:
- 24-year-old Malik Owens
- 51-year-old Isaac Zapata
- 51-year-old Jeffrey Nichols
- 19-year-old Josiah Carmona
Nichols pleaded guilty in August to purchasing sex with a minor, attempted delivery of cocaine, and commercial sexual solicitation. The district attorney's office said he is on three years of supervised probation.
Carmona was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness and then violating his previously imposed probation, according to the district attorney's office. He will be on five years of post-prison supervision.
The district attorney's office said Owens was charged with seven counts of compelling prostitution, 40 counts of promoting prostitution, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of tampering with a witness.
Zapata was arrested in southeast Portland on Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service. The district attorney's office said he has been charged with three counts of purchasing sex with a minor, three counts of commercial sexual solicitation, and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
According to the district attorney's office, the criminal conduct alleged in the four cases occurred in July 2019.
No further information is being released at this time because Owens and Zapata are pending trial, the district attorney's office said.
