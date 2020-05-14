MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people have been charged for allegedly tampering with a witness during a murder investigation, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Anthony Vernon Johnson, 33, and John Allen Hughes, 53, indicted by a grand jury for two counts of witness tampering.
According to the district attorney's office, the indictment alleges that Johnson and Hughes "unlawfully and knowingly induced and attempted to induce a witness to not appear at an official proceeding to which she had been legally summoned."
The district attorney's office said the witness tampering allegedly happened between Dec. 1, 2019 and Jan. 23, 2020.
Hughes was indicted on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 52-year-old Robert Lee Kaiser.
On Nov. 10, 2017, Kaiser was found dead near a home on Southeast Glenwood Street.
Shawn Kevin McGinnis, 57, was also arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.
The district attorney's office said Johnson is not alleged to have been involved in the murder.
The case is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
