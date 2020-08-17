GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Gresham last week, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Brian Washington was charged with second-degree murder constituting domestic violence for the death of 22-year-old Iryonna Bynum.
The investigation began on Aug. 11 when Gresham police responded to a home in the 700 block of Southeast 187th Street to conduct a welfare check.
Officers arrived to the scene and found Bynum unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the Bynum died of homicidal violence.
On Sunday, the East Metro SWAT team arrested Washington in the 16100 block of Southeast Division Street.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
Anyone who may have heard or witnessed anything in connection to the homicide investigation is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.
