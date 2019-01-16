PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of a stabbing and a chain attack in Portland is facing charges including attempted murder and assault in connection with three separate cases.
Juan Sensational Dickens, 33, has been indicted in the three cases, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Court documents state Dickens stabbed a man with a knife near Northwest 6th Avenue and Irving Street the evening of Nov. 17, 2018.
The victim was found at the scene bleeding profusely. The victim had his spleen removed due to the attack, according to court documents.
The victim told investigators he was having a conversation with several other people when Dickens confronted him, produced a knife and stabbed him on the left side of his ribs, according to court documents.
Dickens was identified as the suspect and arrested Dec. 7, 2018. Following his arrest on charges including robbery, assault and attempted aggravated murder, investigators connected him to two other assaults.
On Aug. 17, 2015, Dickens is accused of attempted murder involving a man along Southwest Naito Parkway under the Burnside Bridge.
On Sept. 4, 2017, Dickens is accused of attacking a man with a chain near the Burnside Bridge. He is facing assault charges in that case.
No additional details were released about those two cases.
Dickens is due back in court Jan. 28.
Anyone with information about the suspect or these ongoing investigations is asked to contact Officer Matthew Jacobsen at 503-250-4410 or Matthew.Jacobsen@portlandoregon.gov.
