DA: Attempted murder suspect shot at three women in SE Portland parking lot

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An attempted murder suspect drove up to three women and fired shots at them in a southeast Portland parking lot.
Police responded to the 15600 block of Southeast Stark Street at 11:34 p.m. Friday. An apartment building had been struck by gunfire, but there were no reports of injuries.
Police determined the shooting was related to domestic violence and the suspect, 35-year-old Renardo Artez Mitchell, was subsequently arrested.
Court documents state three women were together at a home when one of them received a text message from Mitchell. That prompted them to leave that home and drive to the apartment complex where one of the other women lives.
As the women were walking through the parking lot, Mitchell sped up to them, stopped suddenly and fired shots toward the women out of the driver’s side window of his car, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, citing court documents.
Investigators said the women went to the apartment and found the door had been kicked in and damage was done to the inside of the unit.
Mitchell was located in Beaverton the next day and arrested, according to court documents.
Mitchell is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence, felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree burglary constituting domestic violence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
