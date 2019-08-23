POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Aurora man was sentenced to 13 years in jail for crimes that took place in Polk and Marion County.
The Polk County District Attorney’s Office said Craig Wynn Jensen, 63, of Aurora has been sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison for a series of arsons, attempted arsons, attempted assault, and related crimes including burglary that took place in Polk and Marion Counties in Aug. 2018.
Jensen was sentenced to 72 months in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief for setting a house fire in West Salem.
The District Attorney’s Office said 66 months of the Polk County sentence was consecutive to the 90 month sentence previously imposed in Marion County Circuit Court.
A judge also ordered Jensen to serve three years of Post-Prison Supervision and pay $358,275.87 in restitution.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.