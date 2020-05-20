BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton man pleaded guilty to several child sex abuse charges following an investigation, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Austin Michael House, 28, pleaded guilty on May 7 to four counts of attempted using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
The district attorney's office said the investigation began in Oct. 2017 when House was caught engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a 15-year-old girl, who lived outside of the state.
The victim's grandmother contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office after learning that House lived in Beaverton, according to the district attorney's office.
During the investigation, detectives obtained search warrants for House's home and multiple electronic devices.
According to the district attorney's office, detectives found evidence of similar crimes involving three other minors who also lived outside of Oregon.
Detectives also found multiple images and videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The district attorney's office said House admitted to detectives that he was aware of the victims' ages and admitted to engaging in sexually explicit conversations with them through social media and other digital platforms.
House is scheduled to be sentencing on June 10.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.