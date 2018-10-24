MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says a 35-year-old Beaverton woman was arraigned on a 30-count indictment for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 from her former employer.
Katie Ann Baca is accused of using multiple credit cards to make personal purchases while employed by a private holding company in Multnomah County, according to the district attorney's office.
During the investigation, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's White Collar Crimes Unit identified five credit cards that Baca allegedly used to commit the unauthorized purchases.
The personal purchases included airline tickets, family vacations, and everyday items like food and clothing, according to PPB Detective Elizabeth Cruthers.
Baca was hired by the company in June 2015 and terminated in Feb. 2017. According to the indictment, the thefts happened from Nov. 2015 until Jan. 2017.
Baca appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of 11 counts of first-degree aggravated theft, 11 counts of aggravated identity theft, four counts of first-degree theft, and four counts of identity theft.
Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 11, 2018.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
