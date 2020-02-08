Da Beavs to da Bears: NFL player from Oregon hosts kids football camp

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An NFL player from Central Catholic High School is back in Portland to host a football camp for kids.
Ryan Nall, who used to play as a running back for Oregon State University, now plays for the Chicago Bears.
Nall was undrafted in 2018 and has been up and down with the Bears’ practice squad for two seasons, suiting up in eight this year and getting his first two NFL game carries in week 17 against the Vikings.
"The fact that I was able to get a legit carry in the NFL is a dream come true, obviously," Nall said. "It would have been a cool story to say, 'I broke one for a touchdown in my first carry in the NFL,' but I’ll settle for a carry in the NFL."
Nall’s 12-week camp at StrengthFarm Performance in Portland is for kids ages 12 through 18.
#WreckingNall @Ryannall34 @BeaverFootball back home from Chicago @StrengthFarmPDX for a 12-week kids program with the @ccramfootball alum @fox12oregon #ProBeavs #GoBears pic.twitter.com/mmrPegEVOb— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) February 8, 2020
"Not only just a football camp, working on football skills, but actually working to become a better athlete," Nall said. "Instead of just praying on your God-given ability, this is something that I feel we can really help kids develop."
The combine is still accepting kids and will focus on building strength, speed and agility, and include activities like weightlifting and plyometrics.
Lincoln High School alum and one-time Portland State strength coach Sam Johnson owns StrengthFarm and has trained Nall since his days at Oregon State.
Nall, from Sandy, is in the final year of his contract with Chicago and recently got married. He and his wife, who met in elementary school, plan to put down roots in Happy Valley.
“Going into this year, it’s going to be a big step for me to really prove that I am a player in the NFL, I am not just a guy that filled in for the rest of the season and did okay," Nall said. "I’m going to prove that I belong and I can sustain a long career."
Kids can sign up for Nall's camp on the StrengthFarm website.
