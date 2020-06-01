DA: Bend woman guilty of killing 7-year-old son, committed to state hospital

BEND, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Bend woman pleaded guilty to killing her 7-year-old son.
The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said Tashina Jordan pleaded guilty to the charge of murder Monday, but the court reduced the conviction to first-degree manslaughter because, “Ms. Jordan was under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance at the time of her act.”
“Her extreme emotional state was the result of being a single mother to Mason, who was a child living with significant developmental disabilities combined with her documented mental health difficulties,” according to the district attorney’s office.
Investigators said Jordan killed her son Mason on Aug. 20, 2018. Police said Jordan tried to take her own life after shooting the boy. Jordan was found unconscious in their home by a family member.
Jordan initially faced the charge of aggravated murder.
The district attorney’s office reports that doctors diagnosed Jordan with depression with psychotic features, and offered the opinion that she met the legal definition for Oregon’s criminal insanity defense at the time of the crime.
District Attorney John Hummel stated that he has been contacted by numerous single mothers of children with disabilities who share stories of immense stress, loneliness, and despair they experience every day.
“At the end of the day, the murder of a child is never justified, while the emotional state of a defendant is always relevant. The resolution of Ms. Jordan’s case holds her accountable, honors Mason’s life, and reflects the mental state she was in at the time of the crime. Justice was done,” according to Hummel.
Jordan also pleaded guilty except for insanity to first-degree assault. She was sentenced to a 20-year commitment at the Oregon State Hospital on the assault conviction. On the manslaughter conviction, Jordan was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
