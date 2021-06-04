MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says it has filed criminal charges against 10 people arrested during three separate incidents of civil unrest in Portland.
Maximilian Jennings, James Prettyman and Thomas Moll-Rocek have been charged with riot, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal mischief. The district attorney's office said all three are accused of causing property damage to the Multnomah County Democrats' headquarters on Nov. 8, 2020. The damage is estimated to be more than $1,000.
According to the district attorney's office, the following people are facing charges connected to a riot on Jan. 20:
- Kai-Ave Douvia - charged with riot, first-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
- Austin Nuchraksa - charged with riot, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, and four counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device.
- Nicole Rose, Darrell Kimberlin, Jean Paris and Kyle Romstad - charged with riot, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal mischief.
The district attorney's office said all six caused about $1,000 to the Democratic Party of Oregon building, located in the 200 block of Northeast 9th Avenue. Nuchraksa is accused of knowingly possessing four destructive devices, and Douvia is accused of causing damage at a Starbucks on Nov. 2, 2020, according to the district attorney's office.
The tenth person facing criminal charges was identified by the district attorney's office as Sean Lopez. He has been charged with second-degree attempted assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Lopez is accused of throwing a rock through a window of a coffee shop in the 1300 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue on April 23. He is also accused of throwing a rock at someone who was standing in an apartment complex window using a cellphone to record potential criminal activity, according to the district attorney's office. The rock Lopez threw broke the window and nearly hit the victim.
Police arrested Lopez on May 29 during a demonstration in downtown Portland.
The district attorney's office said it continues to "work and assist the Portland Police Bureau to ensure all investigative leads are exhausted on these civil unrest cases and to ensure that the police reports and evidence submitted to our office are complete for prosecutorial screening."
