PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against two people arrested in Friday night’s riot in downtown Portland that resulted in more than $20,000 in damages.
On April 16, Theodore O’Brien was allegedly seen breaking several windows, some belonging to the Oregon Historical Society, according to the district attorney’s office. During his arrest, officers found a device known as a window punch, gas mask, several pairs of gloves, knives and multiple umbrellas.
O’Brien was charged with one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of felony riot.
On Jan 20, O’Brien used a shield to block and shove officers attempting to take control of a violent crowd outside the federal building in South Portland along with five other people. When he was arrested, officers found several large rocks, a baton and a shield in his possession.
He charged with one count of felony riot, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of interfering with a peace officer for conduct.
On April 16, officers learned that Cameron Miller-Griffin had also broken windows at the Oregon Historical Society and First Christian Church, according to the district attorney’s office. He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of felony riot.
Skye Sodja was charged with one count of assaulting a public safety officer and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct that happened at Lents Park on Friday afternoon. The district attorney’s office said there was insufficient evidence to prove he had assaulted an officer and has decline prosecution. The other charge was also dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.