CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man accused of possessing and transporting child pornography allegedly had tens of thousands of videos and photos depicting child porn on his phone when he was arrested Tuesday, the Oregon District Attorney’s Office says.
Nicholas James Stacy, of Clackamas, made an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday and was ordered detained pending trial.
A criminal complaint says Stacy possessed more than 9,000 videos and 20,000 images depicting child porn on his cell phone. The complaint alleges he uploaded at least 94 files containing child porn to his Gmail account.
According to the attorney’s office, Stacy’s online activities were first identified by Google and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Stacy was arrested by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is investigating jointly with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
According to the sheriff's office, investigators believe that Stacy impersonated a police officer, security officer, probation officer, or other law enforcement roles on numerous occasions to gain contact with minors for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
Deputies and HSI say parents who have a child who may have come into contact with Stacy should let the child know Stacy has been arrested for inappropriate behavior. They say parents should tell the child that if Stacy did or said anything inappropriate to them, they should let them know.
If the child discloses that an incident did occur, the parent should not ask the child detailed questions. Instead, deputies say parents should call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or HSI at 360-693-7712.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
