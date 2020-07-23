MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman already serving a prison sentence for multiple bank robberies in Oregon received additional time following a child sex exploitation investigation.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Lorinda Marie Goodin, 50, pleaded guilty to compelling prostitution and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. She was sentenced to 120 months in prison.
An investigation began in 2018 when the Portland Police Bureau’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Workgroup learned about abuse allegations and contacted the victim.
According to the district attorney's office, the investigation revealed that Goodin set up at least two arrangements so that men could sexually exploit the victim, who was 14 years old at the time.
“Lorinda Marie Goodin betrayed the victim in one of the most horrific ways imaginable by exploiting and selling her for sex to men willing to take advantage of a child. The victim’s unwavering strength and courage over a 12 year period inspires us and others to continue to advocate for crime victims of sexual assault and human trafficking,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Tara Gardner, who prosecuted this case.
The victim's impact statement was presented in court. The statement read, in part: "Every day of my life has been affected by this woman. Relationships have been infected. I am proud and feel blessed to be here [and to be] given this opportunity to finally learn what justice feels like for the first time. I am ready to come to complete peace with this matter and let it rest eternally. [The defendant] inflicted trauma, anguish, pain and suffering with a cruel and merciless demeanor."
The district attorney's office said Goodin is currently serving a 275 month prison sentence for committing two armed bank robberies in Multnomah County, two armed bank robberies in Lane County, and to possessing ammunition after having been previously convicted of eight bank robberies.
The sentence imposed in Multnomah County will run consecutive to the remaining time federally imposed, according to the district attorney's office.
50 yrs old..serving 23 for multiple bank robberies in Lane and Multnomah counties, and now an additional 10. Allowing for any kind of reduced time, she's looking at around 75 when she gets out. Real justice would be that she dies in prison, and never breathes free air again.
Lock her up and throw away the key!
