EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A Corvallis man was charged with scamming fellow church members, coworkers and others out of money by claiming to support Christian Missionaries and organizations, according to the district attorney’s office.
A grand jury in Eugene returned an eight-count indictment charging Erik J. Hass, 50, with wire and mail fraud and money laundering.
In January 2013, Hass allegedly founded Simply Gains, Inc., an organization that he claimed supported Christian missionaries and organizations while offering significant returns to investors, according to court documents. He lured people into investing into the organization via self-directed retirement accounts. In exchange he gave investors unsecure promissory note that promised “monthly interest rate gain around 1.5-2% compounding to approximately 25%-30% per year.”
Hass also claimed that he would only profit only if the scheme’s monthly returns were higher than two percent. But from the start he was taking a salary from the investor’s funds to pay for his own investments.
Throughout the scheme he also emailed fake statements and IRS 1099-INT forms to investors.
Hass continues to accept investments well into 2018 clearly knowing that he wouldn’t honor the investment claims. The new investments were used as Ponzi payments to older investors who had requested withdrawals from their accounts. At least 20 investors lost more than $1,000,000.
Has is scheduled to make an appearance in Federal Court on July 1, 2020 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.
