MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon Department of Corrections employee is accused of sleeping with an inmate while working at a correctional facility in northeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Renee Larsen, 54, has been charged with five counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct, 10 counts of second-degree custodial sexual misconduct, first-degree official misconduct, second-degree official misconduct, and tampering with a witness.
The district attorney's office said the alleged crimes occurred over an eight month period beginning in Jan. 2017 while Larsen worked at the Columbia River Correctional Institution, located in the 9100 block of Northeast Sunderland Avenue.
According to the district attorney's office, an indictment alleges that Larsen "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual contact with another person while she was employed at a correctional facility and that she knew the other person with whom she allegedly had sexual contact with, was an inmate."
No other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.