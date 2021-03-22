DA: Driver accused of intentionally crashing into pedestrian near St. Johns Bridge charged with murder

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver accused of intentionally crashing into a pedestrian near the St. Johns Bridge has been charged with murder, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue bridge ramp viaduct at 3:33 p.m. Friday. A 57-year-old person was found with critical injuries and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The driver who hit the victim left the scene, according to police. Roy Lawrence Bennett, 29, was later arrested in northeast Portland.
Investigators said the car Bennett was driving was stolen.
The victim died Monday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The victim’s name has not been released by investigators.
Bennett is charged with second-degree murder, failure to perform the duties of a driver and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
No additional details were released in this case, including a possible motive.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 or Detective Travis Law Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.
Community members can also use the District Attorney’s Case Tip Line at 503-988-0340 or CaseTips@mcda.us.
(2) comments
Why SECOND degree murder??
> intentional
> 2nd degree murder
Pick ONE
