PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former employee at a Portland care facility was sentenced Monday for taking video of a naked patient and sharing in on social media, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Mary Ann McCarty, 32, recorded video of the 45-year-old man without his consent and shared it on Snapchat with comments about his body size, according to the attorney’s office.
The video was taken in January and turned over to law enforcement. The care facility was informed and cooperated with the Portland police investigation, the attorney’s office says.
The 45-year-old man appeared in court by phone Monday and said he did not want to see the woman sentenced to jail or prison and did not want her life ruined.
He described the event as “very traumatic” and said the video made him question who he can trust. During the hearing, he said he forgave the woman.
The attorney’s office called the case “a massive invasion of privacy”.
In court Monday, the woman pleaded guilty to one count of invasion of personal privacy in the first degree.
Her sentence includes three years of bench probation. The woman is not allowed to contact the victim and may not enter any care facility. She must also complete 60 hours of community service, complete an online anti-bullying class and write a letter of apology to the victim and to the care facility.
