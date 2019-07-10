GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - An indictment filed in Multnomah County alleges that a 36-year-old man solicited and criminally conspired to commit the murder of his ex-wife.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Matthew Hester has been charged with solicitation to commit murder, two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit murder, and hindering prosecution.
An indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges that Matthew unlawfully solicited another person to unlawfully and intentionally cause the death of another human being.
The indictment also alleges that he agreed with his wife Angela McCraw-Hester to intentionally cause the death of another person and that he intentionally hindered the apprehension and prosecution of Angela by concealing, altering, or destroying physical evidence that could have been used in the discovery and apprehension of Angela.
Matthew was arrested last month in connection with 34-year-old Annastasia Hester's death.
On June 10, 2016, Annastasia called 9-1-1 and reported she had been stabbed several times at her Gresham home. She died before she could describe her attacker.
Annastasia has a young daughter with Matthew. Matthew, Angela and the little girl moved to Idaho shortly after Annastasia was killed.
Gresham police kept close tabs on Angela in the year following Annastasia’s murder. Detectives said they got a break in the case when they received the results of forensic evidence tying Angela to the crime.
In October 2017, investigators traveled to Pocatello, Idaho to arrest Angela. She is being charged with two counts of aggravated murder and first-degree burglary.
The district attorney's office said Angela's trial is scheduled to begin in September 2019.
