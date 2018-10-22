HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office says a retired attorney is facing charges for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal income taxes.
Bruce L. Lamon, of Hillsboro, didn’t pay his taxes for calendar years 2008 through 2013, the attorney’s office says. He also allegedly failed to disclose rental income in an application to proceed in a civil case he filed in federal court in 2016.
According to the attorney’s office, Lamon evaded $744,000 in personal income taxes.
The attorney’s office says Lamon previously worked as a commercial civil litigator at a law firm in Hawaii. He retired and moved to Hillsboro in 2012.
The attorney’ s office says while living in Oregon, Lamon between November 2012 and December 2015 titled vehicles in his former spouse’s name and purchased rental properties with cash using an LLC registered in Hawaii to conceal them from the IRS.
Lamon is facing charges for tax evasion and making a false statement, the attorney’s office says.
