PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office is joining the Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon in asking for the public's help solving a deadly shooting that occurred three years ago.
Cody Bennet Oller, 25, was found shot and killed at Fernhill Park, located in the 6000 block of Northeast 37th Avenue, on the evening of Jan. 8, 2018.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Oller's death was the result of a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.
Despites the ongoing investigation, there is no suspect information in this case.
“Cody was just 25 years old. He moved here from Kansas to live with his sister. He worked at a hotel in downtown. His life here in Portland was just beginning. He had a job and strong family support. We believe there are people either in Portland, Kansas or Missouri who have information about Cody’s death. If that’s you, please come forward,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
The district attorney's office says Oller's family has pledged a reward of $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
To be considered for the reward, people with information must contact the primary PPB detectives directly.
Anyone with information about Oller's death is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
