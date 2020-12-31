PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man accused of destroying property during a riot in downtown Portland has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Jarrod DeFerrari, from Sunrise, Florida, has been charged with felony riot and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
The district attorney's office, citing court documents, says DeFerrari is accused of unlawfully and intentionally damaging and destroying property of Riverside Tobacco, St. André Bessette Catholic Church and Alco Properties.
The investigation began on Nov. 4 when law enforcement responded to a riot in downtown Portland.
According to the district attorney's office, law enforcement reported seeing DeFerrari break multiple windows using a hammer that was inside his backpack.
The district attorney's office said the value of the property destroyed is alleged to be:
- More than $5,000 at Riverside Tobacco
- More than $1,000 at St. André Bessette Catholic Church
- More than $1,000 at Alco Properties
No further information is being released by the district attorney's office at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.