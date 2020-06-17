ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A former teacher at Aloha High School was sentenced to jail on Wednesday for luring a minor, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said 31-year-old Timothy Yee was sentenced to 120 days in jail after being convicted of two counts of luring a minor. He will also serve three years of probation.
Yee was a health and physical education teacher and wrestling coach at Aloha High School.
The investigation began on April 2019 when the victim, who was a student at Aloha High School, disclosed that Yee sent her a message on social media, commented on her body's appearance, and then sent her a nude photo of himself.
Law enforcement also learned that Yee sent the victim multiple nude photos and several sexually explicit videos of himself.
According to court documents, the offenses happened between June and August 2018. The victim in the case was 16 years old at the time.
The district attorney's office said Yee will have to register as a sex offender. He will also be required to receive sex offender treatment through Multnomah County's Department of Community Justice.
(1) comment
Another one for the "what the heII was I thinking" file.
