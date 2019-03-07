WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 52-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison after he stole hundreds of thousands from his former employee, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Scott Edward Moore pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree aggravated theft in January. He was sentenced on Thursday.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office began an investigation in March 2018 after leaders at the Village Baptist Church contacted them to report a possible case of fraud involving church credit cards.
The district attorney's office said the church hired an outside forensics accounting firm to review their finances and discovered that Moore had used three different church credit cards to make personal purchases.
The purchases totaled $490,452.
Moore worked as the church's operations manager for several years before moving to Texas.
According to the district attorney's office, Moore admitted to the fraudulent purchases after detectives confronted him.
