PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former pharmacist accused of secretly recording people in a bathroom at his place of work is now facing more charges.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said they have identified an additional 27 victims who were allegedly recorded without their knowledge or consent at their place of work by Johnny Tuck Chee Chan, 34.
Chan was arrested on Nov. 26 following a year-long investigation. A 71-count indictment was filed, which alleged that Chan used secret cameras to record 51 people, including a child, at Kaiser Permanente's Airport Way Center pharmacy supply and lab.
Chan pleaded not guilty to those 71 charges last month.
Now, Chan is facing new charges of three counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, 25 counts of first-degree invasion of personal privacy, and two counts of second-degree invasion of personal privacy.
The district attorney's office said when Chan was arrested on Nov. 26 at his new job at the Banana Republic store at Cascade Station, law enforcement found a camera that had been concealed in the employee-only bathroom.
According to the district attorney's office, law enforcement found 173 recorded videos of 27 different victims. All of the victims were Banana Republic employees, and three of the victims were minors at the time of the recordings.
The district attorney's office said no customers or members of the public were recorded.
After the new charges were filed, Chan was arrested on Dec. 7 by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. His bail was set at $2 million.
Chan appeared in court on Monday. His next scheduled court date is for Dec. 18.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
