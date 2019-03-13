MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former Salem police officer accused of burglary is now behind bars and facing more charges.
A grand jury indicted Seth Thayres and James Cardenas on theft and other charges last month. Thayres is a former officer with the Salem Police Department.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury returned another indictment against the pair.
Thayres was arrested Wednesday and faces 14 new criminal charges. The indictment filed Tuesday charges Thayres with eight counts of felony computer crime and six counts of first-degree theft, according to the district attorney's office.
Cardenas has been in jail for more than a month and faces 22 new charges: three counts of first-degree burglary, 14 counts of second-degree burglary and five counts of first-degree theft. He was arraigned Wednesday.
The district attorney's office said the charges stem from alleged crimes that happened between November 2018 and Feb. 3, 2019.
