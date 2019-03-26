SUNRIVER, OR (KPTV) - A former Sunriver Police Department officer is facing official misconduct charges after leaving his patrol post to respond to a call from his girlfriend without his wife – a fellow Sunriver police officer – finding out, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney John Hummel filed charges of first-degree official misconduct against Kasey Hughes on Tuesday.
Investigators said Hughes abandoned his patrol post Nov. 11, 2018 and left Sunriver without police protection for “numerous early morning hours.”
The district attorney’s office reports that Hughes received a call from his girlfriend about a possible sexual assault in Bend, but he did not report it to Bend police and waited for his wife to go off duty before he drove his Sunriver police car to Bend.
Hummel said this left Sunriver without an officer on duty. Hummel then said Hughes did not interview witnesses to the alleged sexual assault, did not collect evidence and did not report the allegations to Bend police.
"Adultery is not a crime and is not why Kasey Hughes is facing criminal charges. Mr. Hughes was charged today because the actions he took to conceal his affair put the residents of Sunriver at risk by leaving them without police protection for many hours. He's also charged because his failure to investigate a sexual assault put all of Deschutes County at risk by potentially allowing a violent person to walk the streets instead of being held accountable for his actions,” Hummel said.
Hughes is due in court April 11.
