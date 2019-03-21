TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A former Tigard High School teacher pleaded guilty to three counts of sex abuse on Thursdays.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Marcus Dale Jolley pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to two years in prison.
The investigation began in May 2017 after a female student at Tigard High School reported to school staff that Jolley had inappropriately touched her. Jolley served as a teacher at the high school but left to take a position at Sherwood Middle School, according to the DA.
The student decided to come forward after she heard Jolley was planning a possible return to Tigard High School.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant to gain access to Tigard High School internal records and uncovered evidence of prior concerning incidents involving Jolley and students. In those cases, previous students accused Jolley of inappropriate touching and kissing dating back to 2006.
A second victim was discovered who said she had an ongoing sexual relationship with Jolley while he was a teacher and she was a student. This abuse occurred in 2005 but was never reported to authorities, according to the DA.
In addition to his prison sentence, Jolley has to register as a sex offender and will have no contact with his victims. He is also ordered to have no contact with schools or minors and will undergo five years of post-prison supervision once he is released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
