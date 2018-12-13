TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A former Tigard man was convicted on Wednesday for running a fraudulent gold mining investment scheme.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says Harry Dean Proudfoot III, 78, used the scheme to steal $3.2 million from 140 investors.
Proudfoot was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.
According to court documents and information shared at trial, Proudfoot III in 2008 created 3 Eagles Research and Development to solicit investors for a purposed goldmining operation in Ohio. The company was based in Tigard and Proudfoot III used it solicit investors through 2012, documents show.
Proudfoot III and his children falsely promised to use investors’ money to purchase mining equipment and conduct mining operations at two gravel pits in Ohio, the attorney’s office says. To entice investors, Proudfoot III and his kids offered high rates of return, typically 10-percent of gross revenues, payable once the mine became operational.
The attorney’s office says the family told investors they had all the necessary legal and business requirements in place for the mining operation.
At the same time, the attorney’s office says Proudfoot III and his children withheld important facts from investors, including that Proudfoot III had received cease and desist orders from Alaska and Oregon for selling unregistered securities through material misrepresentations in 1993, 1993 and 2003, and that Proudfoot III’s son, Matthew Proudfoot, had filed for bankruptcy in 2010.
The attorney’s office says Proudfoot III and his kids used money from investors to fund living expenses, buy cars and travel, and to pay credit card bills and medical payments.
Proudfoot III faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on each count of wire fraud and 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on each count of money laundering.
The attorney’s office says Proudfoot III will be sentenced on April 3 next year; his son, Matthew, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering on Nov. 1 last year and will be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcast Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.