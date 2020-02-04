MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man is accused of raping four women in Multnomah County who were incapable of consent, the district attorney’s office says.
All four victims were allegedly raped and sexually abused in different locations on separate dates between June and December last year, according to the attorney’s office.
Anthony Kronus Swift, 50, is facing charges including four counts of rape in the first degree, four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and four counts of sexual abuse in the second degree.
The 12-count indictment against Swift accuses him of using forcible compulsion to commit two of the rapes.
Swift was arrested off Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland on Jan. 30 this year in connection with the cases. According to prior court hearings, he was a co-founder of the gang Krude Rude Brood, the attorney's office says.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
