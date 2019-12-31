MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with three sexual assaults that occurred in Multnomah County, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Helio Ferreira, 41, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and identity theft.
According to the district attorney's office, the charges stem from sex crimes against three females that occurred in 2012, 2016 and 2018.
The district attorney's office an indictment states that in all three cases, Ferreira was identified as the suspect through DNA.
Ferreira was arrested in Georgia on Dec. 3 with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, and the Portland Police Bureau.
He remains in the custody of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
According to the PPB, Ferreira is a resident of Valdosta, Georgia and is a pastor in the community.
The district attorney's office said law enforcement are continuing to investigate to determine if there are any additional victims.
Anyone with information about Ferreira is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Ross Dormady at 503-823-0880.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
