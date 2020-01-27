HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The girlfriend of a man a killed in an officer-involved shooting says the man had recently made several delusional statements, including believing that “red cars contain evil”, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Jason Livengood, of Camas, was shot and killed outside the Hillsboro Police Department’s West Precinct last year after he followed a stranger from a job site in Camas into downtown Hillsboro.
Bobby Voth, the officer that killed Livengood, was justified in the shooting, the attorney’s office reported Monday.
The stranger told investigators that Livengood on Oct. 21, 2019 followed him down Highway 14 to Interstate 5 and into Oregon, tailgating him and making aggressive lane changes to stay directly behind the stranger’s red Ford Explorer.
When the stranger stopped in Hillsboro to get gas, Livengood parked and waited for him, then followed him back onto the road, the attorney’s office says.
The stranger said he was concerned for his safety and did not want Livengood to follow him home to his family, so he stopped at the police station to ask for help. Livengood parked behind him at the station and appeared angry, the man said.
The stranger rang a bell near the station’s side employee entrance, grabbing the attention of two civilian employees who were getting ready to leave the building. The employees asked Office Voth to help.
Voth tried to speak with both men, but Livengood stood mute, staring straight ahead and looking at the stranger our of the corner of his eye, according to the attorney’s office.
Voth while attempting to speak with Livengood noticed a cocked black handgun tucked into the crook of his left arm, the attorney’s office says.
Voth directed the victim to move back to the side of the building where he had parked, but Livengood began to follow. Voth tried to stop Livengood and a struggle ensured, with Voth having to physically restrain Livengood, according to the attorney’s office.
Voth repeatedly ordered Livengood to “drop the gun”, but he refused, breaking free from Voth’s grasp and stepping toward the victim while holding the loaded .45-caliber gun, the attorney’s office says.
Voth shot at Livengood twice from behind, hitting him in the center of his back and causing him to fall to the ground. Livengood was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tests show Livengood was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the shooting, though they did show a positive result for amphetamine, which is believed to be the result of excessive prescription Adderall use, according to the attorney’s office.
Investigators say several of Livengood’s family members had recently died and he was struggling with PTSD from a car accident. Livengood’s girlfriend told investigators he had left the house about an hour prior to the shooting and, as he was leaving, said, “I think it’s almost time for me to go home”, which she interpreted as going to see God, the attorney’s office says.
Investigators say Livengood began following the stranger near Woodburn Elementary School and followed him for 42 miles. No one else was hurt in the shooting.
