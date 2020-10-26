PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro man pleaded not guilty to assaulting a federally deputized Portland police officer with the pointed end of an umbrella and interfering with police during a protest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Skyler Roy Rider, 18, was charged with civil disorder and assaulting a federal officer.
During a protest on Oct. 6 in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building on South Macadam Avenue, many people in the crowd were observed carrying shields, wearing helmets, gas masks and body armor, according to court documents.
They were also seen flashing lights into the eyes of officers, throwing rocks as they stood outside the building. At some point someone threw a flaming object onto the roof of the building. The crowd was moved to Elizabeth Caruthers Park.
The crowd later marched back to the ICE building and blocked the streets. PPB declared an unlawful assembly and were directed to leave or “face possible arrest, use of crowd control munitions to include tear gas.” The crowd ignored the orders.
A PPB officer and deputized as a U.S. Marshal assigned to protect the ICE building observed a person later identified as Rider holding a blue and white umbrella standing in a line of people holding shields and blocking streets. As the officer approached Rider to arrest him, Rider lowered the umbrella and used both hands to “forcibly jabbed the officer in the chest with the pointed end of the umbrella," according to court documents. The force caused the officer to gasp and curl over with pain. Investigators said Rider attempted to run but was taken into custody by other officers who had come to assist for assaulting a public safety officer.
Investigators said after the arrest, Rider was found dressed in all black, wearing a gas mask and body armor. He also had two water bottles in his pockets.
A video later showed him throwing a water bottle at officers earlier that same evening, according to court documents.
Rider made his first appearance in court on Monday and was ordered release pending a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin on Thursday.
