WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison after being found guilty in a sexual assault case, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Christopher Noel Villarreal was found guilty in February of three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, strangulation, and fourth-degree assault.
On Tuesday, Villarreal was sentenced to 224 months in prison.
The investigation began in July 2019 when the victim said she awoke to Villarreal sexually assaulting her as she slept.
The district attorney's office said the victim is known to Villarreal.
The victim told friends about the attack but did not report the incident to police, according to the district attorney's office. She later confronted Villarreal about the assault and told him to never do it again.
However, the district attorney's office said Villarreal sexually assaulted the victim just four days later. The victim awoke to the assault and tried to fight Villarreal off but could not overpower him as proceeded to strangle and physically assault her.
According to the district attorney's office, the victim went to the hospital the next morning, and also reported the assault to Hillsboro police.
The victim read an impact statement at the sentencing hearing.
The state also presented information from two other women who were victimized by Villarreal, according to the district attorney's office.
