HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A Hillsboro man was found guilty of sex abuse charges following an investigation.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Jose Luis Torres, 42, was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and four counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
The investigation began in September 2019 when the victim's mother found hidden camera footage on Torres' phone depicting the teenage victim.
The district attorney's office said the mother immediately contacted Hillsboro police.
The mother also told police about another incident from the previous year in which the victim reported inappropriate touching by Torres, according to the district attorney's office.
Investigators determined that Torres purchased three hidden cameras and placed them throughout the home, including inside the victim's bedroom.
According to the district attorney's office, Torres admitted to placing the cameras inside the home, but said it was to "keep tabs on those living there."
Torres is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1. He will remain in-custody until then.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
