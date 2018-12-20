HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A Hillsboro man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of concealing or destroying labor union records and is facing a maximum of 12 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
John Jason Burgess between 2008 and 2016 served as the president of Local 304, an independent labor union representing approximately 140 employees of Pacific Stainless Products in St. Helen’s, court documents state.
The attorney’s office says Local 304 represents its members in negotiating with Pacific Stainless Products on employments issues and is required to file an annual financial report.
Members fund the union entirely through biweekly dues of $12.50, which is withheld from their paychecks, the attorney’s office says.
Burgess as president was a signatory to Local 304’s bank account and had a debit card in 2011 linked to the account. Burgess around the same time assumed responsibility for maintaining the union’s financial records.
Burgess was not authorized to draw any compensation for his duties, the attorney’s office says.
Burgess was fired from Pacific Stainless Products in January 2016 and became ineligible to continue as a member or officer of Local 304. He surrendered his debit card but did not otherwise make available the financial records he had maintained during his time as president, the attorney’s office says.
The attorney’s office says Burgess admitted to abusing his position to convert to personal use more than $32,000 in union funds while failing to keep or disclose receipts relating to his unauthorized expenditures.
Burgess faces a maximum of 12 years in prison, a $100,000 fine and a one-year term of supervised release.
He will be sentenced on April. 10 next year and, part of the plea agreement, will pay restitution of no less than $10,600 to Local 304, the attorney’s office says.
Burgess has already paid $21,580 to the union.
