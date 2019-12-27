WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A father was sentenced to 20 years in prison following a guilty pleas on Thursday.
Eric Alexander Valencia was sentenced to 20 years in prison following his guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
On Oct. 28, 2017, a 16-month-old child was discovered unresponsive in his crib. Family members called 911 immediately but first responders discovered the child was deceased. A child fatality investigation was then conducted. The parents of the child reported the boy was healthy prior to his death. An autopsy was conducted, and the medical examiner found that the child died of an undetermined natural cause.
About six months later, the Oregon Department of Human Services received a call to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline. The caller identified herself as Valencia’s therapist. The therapist reported that during a counseling session, Valencia admitted that he engaged in a series of abuse and assaultive acts towards his child in the days and weeks leading up to his death. He also admitted to intentionally suffocating the child on multiple instances including the night the child died.
Court documents said several people with knowledge of the situation reported they witnessed Valencia abuse the child and pets in his household.
Investigators spoke with Valencia on multiple occasions, and he admitted to various acts of abuse including suffocating the child for 30-40 seconds the night of his death by placing his hand over the mouth and nose.
He said he did this because the child would not stop crying. However, he claimed he did not kill the child and that the child was still alive when he removed his hand.
